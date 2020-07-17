Kentucky Supreme Court stays Beshear’s COVID-19 orders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court on Friday ruled to keep Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 restrictions intact for now.
The Court unanimously agreed to stay orders in Boone and Scott circuit courts, both in northern Kentucky, challenging Beshear’s emergency restrictions amid a worldwide health panic.
“Given the need for a clear and consistent statewide public health policy and recognizing that the Kentucky legislature has expressly given the Governor broad executive powers in a public health emergency, the Court orders a stay of all orders of injunctive relief until such time as the various orders are properly before the Court with a full record of any evidence and pleadings considered by the lower courts,” the ruling read.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed this week to block Beshear’s previous orders, as well as any future restrictions. Friday’s state Supreme Court ruling keeps the restrictions in place until they can be fully heard and ruled upon by the Circuit and potentially Appeals courts.
“I’m just relieved,” Beshear said at a news conference Friday afternoon. “(The courts) will hear all the substantive arguments later. I’m not afraid of the courts. That’s what I used to do ... I think the Supreme Court found ... balance, and hopefully that means we can move ahead protecting people.”
