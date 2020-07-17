Lou City Looks to Rebound Against St. Louis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last Sunday, the stage was set. Lou City was opening Lynn Family Stadium, with fans, Speedy Williams scored the first goal in the brand new stadium...then the bottom fell out. “It was a disppointing performance for us, and what we took away from it is we can’t play with fear,” said head coach, John Hackworth.
City gave up three straight goals and lost their stadium debut to Pittsburgh 3-1. “We were tight. We were nervous, and that showed,” said Hackworth.
Now, the team is putting that loss in the rear view mirror, and moving forward. “This is a group that’s always had a good response when we do have a setback, and that’s the expectation for us,” said Hackworth. “We are a championship team, and we’re so used to winning games that when we do lose a game we figure out what went wrong,” said Lou City defender, Alexis Souahy.
The team has no other choice, but to put that match behind them and focus on St. Louis on Saturday. A match that has much more on the line. “Playing St. Louis, it’s the first opponent in this new schedule that is in our division, and these games because of the aspect of only the top two advance, these are like six point games,” explained Hackworth.
It’s weird to say that the third game of the season has playoff implications, but it does, and Lou City definitely needs to bounce back.
