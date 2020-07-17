Louisville Homearama moves virtual amid health concerns

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Every year, tens of thousands of people tour through new homes as part of Homearama put on by the Greater Louisville Building Industry Association.
This year though, tours are moving to completely virtual.
“People like to go look at the tile, they like to see the paint color, they like to see what the accessories are going to look like,” said Juva Barber of Greater Louisville BIA, “and forcing this virtual event on people it’s going to be a change.”
This was supposed to be the third year Norton Commons was featured in this event.
The new houses along Meeting Street have all been purchased, but there are now plans to bring the event back next year.
“It’s disappointing to have to miss this year,” said Norton Commons Managing Director Charles Osborn, “but we are excited to host again next year. It’s a great shot in the arm for the building industry as a whole.”
Greater Louisville BIA said they’ll make sure next year’s Homearama takes any steps necessary to keep visitors safe.
“We are working hard already to make sure we have a live event next year,” explained Barber, “that should we need to, incorporates social distancing, any other guidelines that we needed to.”
If you see something you like during this year's virtual tours - you can usually see where it came from, like builders, painters or designers.
All the homes will be available to be seen online July 20, and you can view the homes as many times as you like.
Tours can be found here.
