Mayor Fischer’s LMPD chief community input survey to close Friday at midnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A survey seeking the public’s input on what they want to see in the next Louisville Metro Police Department chief is set to expire Friday at midnight.
Mayor Greg Fischer released the survey in June after he fired former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad. As of July 7, the city had received 9,317 responses from the public, and 174 responses from an internal LMPD survey.
There are three questions listed on the public survey:
What are the 3 most important qualities or skills you would like to see in the next police chief for the Louisville Metro Police Department?
Share any suggestions you have for improving police services.
What would you like to see the next chief accomplish immediately? Over the next 2-3 years?
WAVE 3 News hit the streets Friday and asked those questions of people who live in Louisville.
“I want to see someone who truly puts Louisville first - all of the communities, not just one,” local business owner Tamika Nelson said. “As far out east and as far out west as you can get.”
“Someone who is able to lead our city specifically from a knowledge of the people that they are serving,” Jason Fields said. “Ensuring and pursuing justice that looks different than just sitting in an office, and understanding the people and the complexities that the people that they’re leading are enduring every day.”
“When someone screws up or makes a mistake or does something, that there are some consequences, and that he has the backbone to do it, but also if someone speaks up about something bad going on, that he has their back as well,” Patrick McKinney said.
“Someone who really takes charge in the city and is really pushing for change,” Chandler Pierce said. “Especially for Black Lives Matter movements, people of color, people of different sexual orientations, we just need to see some change.”
Some told WAVE 3 News the mayor’s community-based survey is a step in the right direction; they hope city leaders will consider their suggestions when hiring a new chief.
“I think it’s about time that (Fischer) does that,” Nelson said. “Often times we have decisions made for us when we’re not a part of the conversation,” she added. “If he follows through with those requests and demands then I think that’s a great step forward.”
The survey closes Friday at midnight.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.