Mayor Greg Fischer appears on MSNBC to talk Breonna Taylor Case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer spoke with an MSNBC host Friday afternoon about the Breonna Taylor case.
Mayor Greg Fischer offered his condolences to Breonna’s family, saying how much of a tragedy her death has been.
Fischer says the investigation into the case has been difficult for the same reason the firing of the officers involved has been difficult: a lack of body cameras.
He says there’s a chance both parties are equitible.
“This is why its important when the attorney general releases all of his findings and the interviews that have taken place between the attorney general, the FBI, and the Louisville police department. (the interviews) will verify whether or not the police announced themselves. It could be that both parties are right in this. Maybe they announced but Kenneth didn’t hear” Fischer said.
Breonna Taylor was killed back in March. At this time LMPD Officer Brett Hankison has been fired, but no other actions have been taken against the three officers involved in the shooting.
