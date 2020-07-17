New Albany City Council hopes newly-passed resolution inspires public to wear masks

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - During a virtual city council meeting Thursday night, New Albany City Councilman Greg Phipps led a discussion on a resolution urging residents to wear face coverings or masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Masks and social distancing are the primary ways that we try to bring this under control,” Phipps said.
Some residents who were tuned into the meeting agreed with the resolution, which strongly recommends and encourages everyone two years and older to wear masks in public.
”The CDC has been urging the use of masks in public since the first week in April,” a resident said. “But anyone who has left their homes knows far too many people are acting irresponsible [sic].”
Local business owners also weighed in on the discussion, with one New Albany woman explaining her concern that if a mask resolution wasn’t going to happen, it could affect local businesses tremendously.
”If we don’t require masks in the city, there’s the potential that my business will have to shut down for another extended period of time,” she stressed.
Not every person agreed with the mask resolution. One of the eight citizens voicing their opinion during the meeting Thursday night said wearing masks has affected his health negatively because of his asthma.
“Since going into establishments that require mask-wearing, I have experienced headaches, and further breathing issues,” the resident explained in an email. “This comes from a cost from my pockets, not yours.”
Councilman Dr. Knable said if anyone in New Albany has underlying breathing issues, the mask resolution does not apply to them.
The resolution passed 9-0 and will go into effect after Mayor Jeff Gahan signs off on it. Council members said that should happen within the next week.
If the resolution does not encourage Hoosiers to wear masks, the board plans to consider an ordinance to mandate wearing masks that will come with penalties for those who don’t abide by it.
There are no penalties for not wearing masks in public with the current resolution.
