Passport agreement to allow employees to keep jobs, continue coverage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An agreement has been reached to allow Molina Healthcare to acquire certain Passport Health Plan assets.
Passport announced Friday that Molina would acquire the Passport brand, operational and clinical infrastructure in addition to certain provider and vendor agreements.
The agreement will help provide continuity of care and coverage for Passport members, according to Passport.
Passport said Molina agreed to purchase Passport’s real estate in west Louisville under a separate agreement.
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer released the following statement following the announcement, “I am excited to see this smooth transition for the Passport Health Plan members and employees, many of whom are our fellow Louisvillians. And I’m thrilled at the prospect of seeing the project at 18th and Broadway proceed. My team and I look forward to working with Molina on their plans and supporting even more opportunities for west Louisville and its residents.”
Passport employees will be offered continued employment with Molina.
