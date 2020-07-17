Some COVID-19 test results delayed as demand for testing grows in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the coronavirus spreads in Kentucky, medical experts in Louisville have seen sharp spikes in COVID-19 testing.
Norton Healthcare Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. James Frazier told WAVE 3 that demand for testing has nearly doubled since the July 4th holiday weekend.
“We do about 800 tests per day and right now we have about 2,000 pending,” he said.
Frazier explained that increased testing also has created increased wait times for results.
“Prior to the last couple weeks, we were seeing a two-to-three day turnaround,” he said. “Now, it’s probably closer to seven to 10 days.”
Frazier said coronavirus tests for employees, patients and those undergoing procedures at Norton are processed internally. However, most outpatient coronavirus tests at Norton are sent to labs across the country. Those same labs also process results for states that are dealing with major outbreaks.
“The demand is so high, it’s just outpacing what they can perform,” he said.
But as increased testing creates a backlog, some wonder if repeat testing only furthers delays. Jeff Bolin has asked himself that question over and over, having been tested four times since May.
“Anytime that I even remotely worry that I carry for this virus, I go ahead and I get tested,” he said.
However, Bolin said there should be no stigma associated with repeat testing because it can protect others. Bolin works with children and the immunocompromised as a behavior therapist.
“It’s not really super serious for me but it’s everyone I might interact with,” he said. “Those are the ones who concern me. So I always want to make sure to protect everyone else.”
Frazier still advises testing for those with symptoms or a known exposure to COVID-19, even if that means repeat testing.
“That’s one of the challenges that we see with this point-of-care testing is that it’s really a snip in time,” he said. “You could potentially get tested and be negative and be exposed on the way home.”
Louisville’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer delivered similar advice Thursday in Mayor Greg Fischer’s weekly coronavirus update.
“If you have symptoms, yes, I want you to get tested as soon as possible,” she said.
Moyer added it’s important to self-isolate while waiting for results, and afterward if you test positive.
“If you think you have COVID or you think you were exposed, please stay home until you get your test result back,” she said.
