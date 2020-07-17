Tarc workers protesting overcrowded buses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City Union is demanding hazard pay amid Kentucky’s rising covid-19 numbers.
At the point Amalgamated Transit Union has lost 71 workers to COVID-19. More than 1,300 of the workers have tested positive for the virus.
The president of the Local 1447 Theo Hamilton says the buses are supposed to be limited to 25 riders per bus, but that number is frequently exceeded. Right now health experts say only 10 people should be on a bus at a time to be safe.
“TARC is risking drivers’ lives and passengers’ lives by packing essential workers into crowded buses,” Hamilton Said.
The ATU says it played a key role in securing more than $40,000,000 in relief through the CARES Act.
Now, the ATU wants hazard pay for its workers who they say risk their lives as essential workers every day.
“TARC’s refusal to compensate its front line workers with hazard pay – while transit agencies across the country are moving to do just that - is just further evidence that Interim Co-Directors Laura Douglas and Margaret Handmaker, and Assistant Director Randy Frantz, do not take seriously the severity of this crisis or value the lives of their employees,” Hamilton said.
