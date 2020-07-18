ALERT DAY: Triple-digit heat indices, strong storms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat Advisory noon until 8pm Today. Feels-like temperatures 100-105
- Isolated strong to severe storms possible north of Louisville Tonight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of WAVE Country until 8pm Today. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures 100-105. If you have to be outdoors, make sure you take breaks and stay hydrated.
A fading complex of storms will try to move into WAVE Country Tonight. Some of the storms could be strong to severe in Indiana with gusty winds. Otherwise, it’s going to be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.
A cold front will be draped across the region on Monday bringing scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.
A few showers and storms will still be possible Monday evening before fading out overnight leaving us with a partly cloudy sky. It will be a warm and muggy night in the 70s.
An unsettled weather pattern will continue through most of the week with the daily threat for showers and storms.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.