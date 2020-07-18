FORECAST: Hot, humid with isolated storms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- WEEKEND: isolated storms, hot and humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heat and humidity will be on the increase Today with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will push above 100 at times. Take it easy and drink plenty of water if you have to be outside. Storm chances are lower, but isolated storms are possible.
Louisville City FC has a game this evening at 8PM with temperatures near 90 and holding in the 80s throughout the game. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy overnight with lows back in the mid 70s.
Temperatures and humidity creep even higher on Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures are back in the mid 90s with that feels-like temperatures (heat index) exceeding 100 once again. Warm and muggy conditions continue Sunday night as lows may not drop below the upper 70s in Louisville.
We have a better chance for storms on Monday and again mid-week. This may temporarily bring some relief to the heat, but it appears it will be short-lived.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.