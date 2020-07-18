FORECAST: Triple-digit heat index values

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunday: hot and humid with heat indices 98-103
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re heading out to the Louisville City FC game this evening it’s going to be near 90 at the start and hold in the 80s throughout the game. Isolated showers fade leaving us mostly clear, warm and muggy overnight with lows back in the 70s.
Temperatures and humidity creep even higher on Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures are back in the low to mid 90s with that feels-like temperatures (heat index) exceeding 100 once again.
A fading complex of storms will try to move into WAVE Country late Sunday night into early Monday morning. A few storms are possible, otherwise, warm and muggy conditions continue with lows in the 70s.
A cold front just north of the region will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms on Monday. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.
The long range data shows a better chance for showers & thunderstorms this coming week. This may temporarily bring some relief to the heat, but it appears it will be short-lived.
