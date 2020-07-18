Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

April Estep, 37, was last seen in the area of the McDonald’s at 2nd and Broadway around 11:00 a.m. this morning. (Source: MetroSafe)
By Dustin Vogt | July 18, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 2:09 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - MetroSafe is seeking assistance locating a missing Louisville woman last seen Saturday morning.

April Estep, 37, is listed as 5′3″ and 216 pounds. According to MetroSafe, Estep was last seen wearing a blue nightgown, black leggings, and sandals.

Estep was said to have last been seen in the area of the McDonald’s at 2nd and Broadway around 11:00 a.m. this morning.

MetroSafe said Estep is a diminished capacity adult and requires assistance.

Anyone with any information on Estep’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

