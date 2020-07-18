Governor Holcomb orders flags flown at half-staff Saturday in Indiana to honor Congressman John Lewis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Governor Eric Holcomb issued a statement Saturday afternoon, asking flags to be flown half-staff in honor of US Congressman John Lewis.
Congressman Lewis, the youngest and last surviving member of the Big Six civil rights activists group led by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Georgia member of Congress since 1986, died at the age of 80 Friday.
Holcomb asked that all businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags in memory of Lewis.
Flags should be flown at half-staff in Indiana until sunset on Saturday. July 18.
