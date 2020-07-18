Indian Motorcycle of Lexington hosts ‘Ride to End Alzheimer’s’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 delayed several rides planned by the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group, but on Saturday, the road finally opened up for a good cause.
Motorcyclists met up at Indian Motorcycle of Lexington on Bryant Road at 9 a.m. to take part in the Ride to End Alzheimer’s.
Before the kickstands went up, bikers donated to charity in order to participate.
Riders got back to the shop around 12:30 p.m. where they enjoyed free food and drinks from Red State BBQ, listened to live music, and participate in a raffle for Indian Motorcycle Equipment.
Today’s ride aimed to help two different causes: businesses in Kentucky that have stepped up to help during the pandemic, as well as the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group’s main charity, the Alzheimer’s Association.
“It’s one of the silent killers that people aren’t aware of for the most part, unless somebody in their family has it,” says Bruce Napier, marketing director for the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group. “Everybody in their family has somebody with AH, they may not get Alzheimer’s, but they may get some form of dementia.”
While Napier says he likes Indian Motorcycles the best, anyone with a bike is welcome to join rides.
