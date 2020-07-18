Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 855 new cases, 17 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health on Saturday released updates on new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
As of Saturday morning, 855 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state of Indiana, bringing the total number of positive cases to 55,654.
17 new deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported on Saturday by the ISDH. The total number of deaths in the state of Indiana due to the virus is now 2,627.
The state has administered 614,455 COVID-19 tests so far according to the ISDH. 9,853 new tests were reported on Saturday.
There have been 5,695 cases of COVID-19 within Indiana’s long-term care facilities as of Monday, with 1,245 total deaths reported in those facilities.
