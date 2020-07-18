Louisville photographer joining others to provide free headshots for job seekers

Bring Options. We may not work through them all, and we may not even need to, but it’s better to over prepare and not under prepare your attire options. Try things on before you pack for the session, see what looks good and what doesn’t. Typically, the image will be cropped at the chest or above, so focus on that area. Also, do they fit nicely? Perfect! Are they too snug? Ditch it! For portraits, you’ll want to consider the entire outfit, clothes you can easily move around in work best because you will be doing more posing in that part of the session. You can browse through my portfolio for ideas on what to wear, but just know that clothes that you feel and look great in will boost your confidence every time!