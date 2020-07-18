Man in critical condition following early-morning shooting on Berry Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Saturday morning that has left one man critically injured.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, calls came in around 2:00 a.m. on reports of a shooting at the intersection of 7th Street and Berry Blvd in the BP Station parking lot.
Once officers arrived, they found one male that had been shot.
The victim was transported to University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and there are currently no suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
