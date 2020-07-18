Norton Healthcare provides free COVID-19 testing to more than 400 at Western High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare helped more than 400 people in the Shively area get free COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru testing event at Western High School Saturday morning.
Drivers lined up in the parking lot of the high school, where tents were set up to administer COVID-19 tests to those who registered.
The event was coordinated by Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey of Louisville Metro Council District 3 in partnership with Norton Healthcare.
Councilwoman Dorsey said its one of the first free drive-thru testing locations occurring for south Louisville, and was pleased to be able to offer it within her area.
“We are very grateful for Norton’s commitments to this district, to this community, and to south Louisville,” Dorsey said. “They are definitely connecting people to wellness, and we see it evident today.”
Norton Healthcare said that 433 total had registered for free COVID-19 testing within the event.
For more information on community COVID-19 testing locations and to schedule an appointment, visit their website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.