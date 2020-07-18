Volunteers at Gilda’s Club deliver backpacks to homebound kids affected by cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gilda’s Club volunteers loaded up their vehicles Saturday morning to deliver some joy to local kids affected by cancer who are homebound or medically vulnerable.
42 local kids received a backpack of gifts delivered to their door by the Gilda’s Club. Each package was filled with games and activities including snacks, a hula hoop, a yard sign and decorations, and a supply set for an interactive experience with the Kentucky Science Center.
Due to the in-person Camp Gilda experience at Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana being canceled due to the quarantine, volunteers offered to grab and deliver gifts to the kids to prepare them for a virtual camp experience.
Deliveries were made throughout the city of Louisville, from Shelby County and also to Sellersburg, Indiana.
For more information on Gilda's Club Kentuckiana, visit their website.
