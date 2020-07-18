WATCH: Man seen on video firing gun at Jefferson Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man fired a gun at Jefferson Square Park in an otherwise quiet night at the downtown landmark.
LMPD officials said it happened following a fight at the park at about 8 p.m. Friday.
When officers moved in to arrest the 24-year-old for wanton endangerment, police video showed some of the activists following them.
While being followed, police said the officers were yelled at and threatened as they tried to get a patrol car to secure the suspect.
More officers then showed up for crowd control.
It’s not clear what prompted the shooting, nor is it known if anyone other than the man who fired the gun was arrested.
