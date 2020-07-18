5-year-old boy rescued from Pike Lake Beach in Indiana has died, officials confirm

WARSAW, Ind. (WAVE) - A five-year-old that was rescued Tuesday from Pike Lake Beach in northern Indiana has died due to his injuries, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Indiana DNR reported that emergency personnel responded Tuesday evening to Pike Lake Beach in Warsaw after a child was reported missing in the lake’s swim area.
Witnesses said the boy was swimming in the public swim area before going missing.
A family member later found the boy unresponsive near the public swimming pier in about five feet of water.
Emergency personnel responded and assisted with CPR before the boy was transported to the hospital. He was later flown to Fort Wayne Hospital to undergo further treatment. The boy later died of his injuries.
The incident is still under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.
