CDC projects more than 157 thousand COVID-19 deaths in U.S. by August

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The CDC is predicting what cases will look like nationally in August and it’s concerning.
The US could see more than 157,000 deaths due to coronavirus by the end of the first week of August. That’s information just released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The prediction from the CDC pulls together two dozen individual forecasts made by outside groups and researchers.
The projection gives a range going from nearly 150,000 deaths up to more than 168,000. The CDC expects states in the coming weeks to record higher numbers of deaths include Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas.
As of Friday night, there have been 139,176 deaths from COVID-19 in the US.
New York has the most at more than 32,000 deaths.
Data from Johns Hopkins University shows more than 3.6 million cases across the country.
