Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 927 new cases, 2 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has provided a Sunday morning update on new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
According to the ISDH, 927 new positive cases have been reported in Indiana Sunday. This is just short of the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the state, which was back on April 26. On that day, Indiana reported 946 new cases.
Sunday’s new cases brings the total number of positive cases in Indiana to 56,571.
Two new deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported by the ISDH Sunday. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Indiana is now 2,629.
The ISDH also reported more tests administered in Sunday’s update with 12,453 on a single day. This brings the total number tested to at least 626,880 according to the Indiana COVID-19 data report.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 7,895 total patients have been hospitalized in Indiana due to COVID-19, and 1,675 total patients have been admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
There have been 40,965 COVID-19 recoveries reported in the state of Indiana, bringing the percentage of recoveries on positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana to 74.0 percent Sunday morning.
