LG&E and KU working to restore power for around 2,000 customers near Mt. Washington area

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas and Electric is working to restore power to customers near the Mt. Washington area following an outage starting Saturday afternoon.
The company said that trees and limbs in the lines around North Bardstown Road has caused the outage Saturday afternoon, which has been affecting around 1,900 customers.
Outages began around 4:50 p.m. Saturday, and crews continue to work Sunday morning to clear the damage and restoring power in that area.
Officials estimate that power should be restored in the area by 12:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
For updates on outages and restoration times, visit LGE’s Stormcenter outage map online.
