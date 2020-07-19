Louisville City FC falls to St. Louis 1-0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ( Louisville City FC Release)
A new-look Louisville City FC lineup yielded plenty of opportunities, but not points, in a 1-0 defeat on Saturday to rival Saint Louis FC at Lynn Family Stadium.
Coach John Hackworth opted for six changes and saw immediate results as the boys in purple volleyed shot after shot on their Kings’ Cup rival in the opening 45 minutes. Out of the half, however, the momentum slowed before Saint Louis FC knocked in a set piece goal as the 52nd-minute game winner.
It went down as the second straight loss for LouCity since the USL Championship’s restart last weekend. A Lynn Family Stadium crowd of 4,850 was on hand with protocols to wear masks and physically distance, among other safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously, crushing defeat right there,” Hackworth said, “especially the way that we seemed to have put the game on our terms early. I really felt like we made a lot of chances and had a lot of attempts on goal. We missed the final pass an awful lot in that first half, especially toward the end there. You can’t do that. You can’t put a team on the ropes the way we just did and then let off.”
