Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating after a multiple-vehicle crash in Jackson County Friday afternoon leaves one man dead.
According to a release, around 1:00 p.m. Friday, ISP troopers along with deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Brownstown officers were called to a vehicle collision on US 50 near County Road 260 E.
When officers arrived, they found five vehicles involved in the crash with several people receiving injuries.
Preliminary investigation revealed that 81-year-old Herschel Williams of Seymour, Indiana was driving a Ford F-150 eastbound on US 50.
For an unknown reason, Williams’ vehicle crossed the center line and hit the drivers side of a Chevy Equinox driven by 45-year-old Brandy Schafstall of Seymour.
The impact caused the Equinox to overturn once, then coming to rest on its wheels.
Williams’ vehicle continued eastbound on US 50 where it then struck a Chevy Silverado head-on, driven by 40-year-old Seth Zike of Brownstown. The Silverado overturned and came to rest on its top in a ditch.
Another Chevy Equinox, driven by Haley Godsey, hit a guardrail while trying to avoid Schafstall’s vehicle which had stopped in the middle of the roadway.
One other vehicle, a Toyota truck, was damaged by debris in the roadway while trying to avoid other vehicles in the crash.
Schafstall was transported to the hospital by Jackson County EMS, where she was treated for non-serious injuries. Zike and three other passengers in his vehicle were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, no word on their extent.
Williams was also transported to the hospital, where he later died according to the Jackson County Coroner’s Office. Williams’ family has been notified.
Indiana State Police said the investigation is ongoing at this time, and that alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.