Man indicted after waste disposal in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Kentucky man with illegally dumping low-level nuclear waste at an Estill County landfill.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Cory David Hoskins was indicted on multiple charges earlier this week.
In 2016, Hoskins and his company TENORM were each fined $2.65 million by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services after officials said Advanced TENORM was responsible for dumping of out-of-state radioactive waste in landfills in Estill and Greenup counties.
Officials say the waste was a byproduct of fracking and had been transported from Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania in 2015.
