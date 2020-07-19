Men recognized for protecting officer during a protest at River City FOP Back the Blue Rally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of people gathered at the River City FOP Lodge Sunday for a Back the Blue Rally in support of police officers.
Counter protesters also arrived at the event and chanted across the street of the building. The rally was a private event and officers said they were ready to escort anyone out who weren’t there to support police officers.
Inside of the River City FOP Ball Field people sang the national anthem, prayed, and introduced three men who created a human body chain to protect an officer one night during a protest in downtown Louisville. Julian Delacruz, one of those men who sacrificed his safety to protect LMPD officer Galin Henshaw said it’s all about accountability.
“If you’re not holding your own people accountable, to be honest you might as well call yourself a gang,” Delacruz said. “You’re protecting your own and that’s what we don’t want.” Delacruz said. He says the reason he helped protect officer Henshaw from violent protesters is because it was the right thing to do and that’s what he wants to see from police officers. He wants officers held accountable when they are wrong.
Demonstrators and protesters on both sides of the road stayed hours after the event chanting back and forth. One side chanted “Black Lives Matter” while the other side held up signs that read “Police Lives Matter”.
