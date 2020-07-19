Pedestrian killed crossing Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating after a person was hit and killed while walking across the highway.
It happened in the 6900 block of Dixie Highway around 11:15 Saturday night. Initial reports say a man was crossing Dixie Highway from west to east and was hit by a vehicle driving down the highway.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this time.
LMPD says the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.
