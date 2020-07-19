State Senator Max Wise released from quarantine by local health department

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a positive test for COVID-19 on July 10, State Senator Max Wise announced Sunday that he has been released from quarantine by his local health department.
Wise said in a statement Sunday afternoon that after a COVID-19 diagnosis and following all health and quarantine protocols as directed, he was notified by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department that he was cleared for release of quarantine.
PREVIOUS STORY: State Senator Max Wise tests positive for COVID-19
The state senator announced on Monday, July 12 that he was experiencing symptoms the previous week. Two tests given by the health department on Friday, July 10 which had returned positive.
Wise said that he was no longer experiencing symptoms after the test, and that his wife had also been given a COVID-19 test which returned negative.
The statement says he was fortunate to only have experienced mild symptoms and is grateful for all the support and blessings for him and his family.
Wise also released a video statement on Twitter, where he calls on everyone to learn how to manage the virus.
“There’s a strong likelihood that others are going to test positive as this thing continues,” Wise said. “That could be friends, that could be neighbors, family members, co-workers, students. teachers, coaches, pastors. All types of individuals. Please be kind, please be compassionate and be Christ-like in how you treat other people.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.