Beshear announces guidelines on travel, group gatherings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 258 new cases of the coronavirus.
It’s a far cry from the nearly 1,000 new cases reported Sunday, which marked the state’s largest single-day increase throughout the pandemic.
Eight of the newest cases involve children under age 5. Beshear also reported one new death, a 94-year-old woman from Casey County.
The governor said he expected Monday’s drop in cases, and added that the numbers should gradually rise each day this week, which has been the trend throughout the crisis.
Beshear said the White House is recommending states to require mask-wearing, which Kentucky is doing, and to reduce restaurant capacity to 25 percent and close bars. Kentucky has not acted on those last two recommendations, and Beshear urged operators of such establishments to be vigilant in their policing of mask-wearing.
+ 23,414 total coronavirus cases
+ 533,143 total tests administered
+ 6,876 Kentuckians have recovered
+ State’s positivity rate is 4.52
Beshear also announced a new travel advisory for Kentuckians.
“We are asking for anyone who goes to a state that has over a 15-percent positive rate to quarantine for 14 days,” he said. To see the positivity rates for each state, view a graph on the Johns Hopkins coronavirus website.
The eight states currently showing a positivity rate of 15 percent or higher, according to the Johns Hopkins site, are Alabama (18.1 percent), Arizona (23.6), Florida (18.7), Georgia (15.2), Idaho (18.1), Nevada (19.1), South Carolina (15.7) and Texas (15.1). At 14.8 percent, Mississippi could be next.
Also Monday, Beshear said the largest group gathering cannot exceed 10 people, down from 50.
The governor also said that despite the surge in cases, the state is still in good shape as far as available beds, ICU beds and ventilators.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
