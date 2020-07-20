Beshear confirms 258 new coronavirus cases, announces new travel requirement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 258 new cases of the coronavirus.
It’s a far cry from the nearly 1,000 new cases reported Sunday, which marked the state’s largest single-day increase throughout the four months of the pandemic.
Beshear said he expected the drop in cases on Monday, adding that the numbers should rise as we get deeper into the week.
Beshear also announced a new travel advisory.
“We are asking for anyone who goes to a state that has over a 15-percent positive rate to quarantine for 14 days,” he said.
Beshear also said the largest group gathering cannot exceed 10 people.
This story is currently being updated.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
