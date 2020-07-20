Bullitt County WWII veteran celebrates 95th birthday with drive-by parade

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A World War II veteran received a birthday surprise Sunday as dozens of cars, motorcycles and other vehicles drove by to celebrate his 95th birthday.
WWII Marine Corps veteran George Bradbury took part in the Honor Flight Bluegrass trip to Washington DC back in 2017, and the group helped organize the surprise event.
Bradbury served his country stationed in Okinawa and by fighting in the Battle of Pellieu back in 1944. The battle lasted several weeks and the US suffered many casualties before soldiers were able to secure Peleliu, one of the Palau Islands of the western Pacific.
Upon his safe return home, Bradbury became a long-term businessman in Bullitt County, where he built and operated two service stations and two roller rinks.
In Sunday’s parade, there were cars, firetrucks, motorcycles, a zombie truck, and even roller skaters rolling by his home in Shepherdsville wishing Bradbury a happy birthday and thanking him for his service.
Posters and cards were handed off to Mr. Bradbury during the parade and a group sang Happy Birthday from a safe social distance.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.