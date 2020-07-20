Businesses, schools monitoring COVID case surge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rise in COVID-19 cases in Kentucky has some school districts and businesses concerned that the increase might lead to a re-opening rollback.
With the highest number of cases reported yet over the weekend, Gov. Andy Beshear urged everyone to take the coronavirus seriously, saying there is a lot at stake.
“If we want to save our economy, if we want to save lives and we want to get our kids back in school," he said.
The rise in numbers, nearly 1,000 Sunday alone, is troubling for businesses that worked to reopen safely, like Brownsboro Center Barber Shop.
“We’re hoping they don’t shut us down again, that we are able to stay open,” owner John Floyd said, adding that his staff abides by all CDC guidelines and that customers have adapted well. “We understand the governor is trying to do the best he can, you know, with running things, but we’re hoping he allows small businesses to stay open.”
Stylist Debbie Ditsch said it’s been a slow reopening process.
“We still get people that say, when did you all open?” Ditsch said. “That has kind of hurt us.”
Ditsch said she needs to be at work.
“We can’t (close down) again,” she said. “It’s just terrible.”
As for school districts like Oldham County, which is planning to offer in-person classes soon, spokeswoman Lori Farmer McDowell called the increase in cases, a concern that the district will continue to monitor closely.
Mario Garza, a Trinity High School junior, was getting a haircut Monday.
“Some people are pretty dead-set on going back to school at this point because last year it was kind of rough with on-line schooling,” he said.
The student-athlete said he hopes the rise in cases is related to expanded testing, and leaders don’t try to go back to non-traditional tnstruction.
“It’s not the same as being in-person and being there,” he said.
If there’s a positive side of the new positive cases it comes from Norton Healthcare. Norton Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Paul Schulz said Monday that inpatient numbers there have not yet reflected the statewide rise. He said it’s not as intense as it was a few months ago.
“We don’t seem to have the ASAP of illness as we did back in March and April, in terms of ICU beds and ventilator utilizations, so those are all good things ,obviously.” Schulz said.
Schulz also said he believes the numbers are likely higher in the state as more people are out socializing and not always sticking to safety practices like social distancing or wearing masks.
