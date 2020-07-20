Demand for testing, longer wait times follow surge in coronavirus cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky state health officials are monitoring nationally for growing wait times for coronavirus test results.
Delays are being reported in parts of the country hit by surges in coronavirus cases and testing.
“National labs appear to be falling behind again due to the surge in testing demand,” Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said. “For some labs, testing materials (reagents, cartridges, machines) have been in short supply further adding to the challenges in keeping up with demand. I don’t have data on the individual labs providing testing in Kentucky, but our contracted lab, Gravity Diagnostics, still has consistent less-than 48 hour turnaround time.”
Norton Healthcare reports 5 to 10 day wait for test results.
A recent spike in coronavirus cases is producing a surge in people seeking tests.
“And we’re working as hard as we can,” Norton COVID Testing Services Director said. “We have a results team working seven days a week to get those out to all of our patients.”
The state’s COVID-19 response website maps 225 testing sites around the state and a list of locations.
Accessibility rules vary from place to place regarding priority, appointments and cost.
