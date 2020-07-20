Demand for testing, longer wait times follow surge in coronavirus cases

“National labs appear to be falling behind again due to the surge in testing demand,” Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said. “For some labs, testing materials (reagents, cartridges, machines) have been in short supply further adding to the challenges in keeping up with demand. I don’t have data on the individual labs providing testing in Kentucky, but our contracted lab, Gravity Diagnostics, still has consistent less-than 48 hour turnaround time.”