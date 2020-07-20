FORECAST: Still hot, humid; watching for PM thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TODAY: PM thunderstorms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A cold front draped to our north keeps scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds.
Today’s showers and storms will fade after sunset. An isolated shower is still possible overnight but most will be dry under partly cloudy skies. It will be warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 70s.
More showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow; the best chance for rain will be during the afternoon and early evening. Some thunderstorms could produce torrential rain and gusty winds. Highs are back into in the low 90s on Tuesday. The showers and thunderstorms form tomorrow afternoon will fade during the evening. Another round of rain is possible by early Wednesday morning.
