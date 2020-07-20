FORECAST: Storms increase this afternoon; hot and humid

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TODAY: PM thunderstorms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front draped across the area will lead to showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are likely, but some will produce gusty winds. It will be muggy, but not “as” hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Today's showers and storms will fade after sunset. An isolated shower is still possible overnight but most will be dry under partly cloudy skies.
It will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s. More showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday; the best chance for rain will be during the afternoon and early evening. Some thunderstorms could produce torrential rain and gusty winds. Highs are back into in the low 90s.
The showers and thunderstorms that form in the afternoon will fade during the evening. A partly to mostly cloudy sky prevails overnight with another round of rain possible by early Wednesday morning.
An unsettled weather pattern will continue through most of the week with the daily threat for showers and storms.
