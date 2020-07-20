FORECAST: Stormy at times this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH for areas south of Louisville until 2AM EDT Tuesday
- Daily threat for showers and storms with the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This afternoon’s storms will fade tonight, leaving us with some patchy fog. An isolated shower is still possible overnight but most will be dry under partly cloudy skies. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.
Scattered thunderstorms return to the radar Tuesday afternoon, and once again some of them could be strong with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Highs will be in the lower 90s during the afternoon.
The showers and thunderstorms that form in the afternoon will fade during the evening, but another round of them is possible by very early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 70s.
Thunderstorms will be more widespread on Wednesday as a front moves into Central Indiana. Highs will be around 90 degrees in the afternoon.
An unsettled weather pattern continues through Friday with more storms moving through. The storms will have the potential of producing torrential rainfall and gusty winds. A drier pattern returns next weekend and temperatures will heat up into the low to mid 90s.
