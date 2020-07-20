FORECAST: Unsettled weather pattern this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Daily threat for showers and storms through the workweek. Some could produce gusty winds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While some isolated showers can’t be ruled out overnight, most of the area will stay dry. It will be another warm and muggy one with lows in the 70s.
A cold front will be draped across the region on Monday bringing scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.
A few showers and storms will continue Monday evening before fading after sunset. An isolated shower will still be possible overnight, otherwise expect a partly cloudy, warm and muggy night with lows in the 70s.
Another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday. Any of the storms that develop have the potential to produce torrential rain, but some could produce gusty winds. Highs in the low 90s.
An unsettled weather pattern continues this week with the chance for showers & thunderstorms through at least Thursday. The storms this week will have the potential of producing torrential rainfall and gusty winds.
