Funeral home accused of holding boy’s body ‘captive’

“I said, ‘Mr. Percell, I decided to go with Newcomer,‘” Winters said. “‘So they’ll be coming to pick his body up today.' He said, ‘Yeah after you pay me my money.’ I said, ‘Pay you money for what?' He said, ‘You owe me for embalming, you owe me for ordering a casket, you owe me for picking up his body.’ I said, ‘I never once asked you to do any of that.‘”