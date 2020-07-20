Gov. Beshear leaves baseball tournament with son after observing a lack of COVID-19 precautions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had plans to watch his son play baseball Sunday, but that all changed quickly.
During Beshear’s COVID-19 briefing on Sunday, when he announced the state’s largest single-day total of new cases, he said his son was supposed to pitch at a tournament but he didn’t feel like it was a safe environment.
“Every team had kids in the dugout,” Beshear explained. “That’s the No. 1 rule. That’s a tiny space.”
The governor said no one was wearing a mask at the park, and kids were not social distancing.
“Sadly, little kids (were) all running around on the playground, which we know is something that we shouldn’t do,” he said.
After he and his son left, Beshear said he got a call from the tournament director who wanted to put plans in place to create a safe environment.
At a different park, the St. Matthews Baseball Field was introduced to COVID-19 precautions in June when teams started practicing.
Executive Director of St. Matthews Baseball Chris Gadansky said Monday that hand sanitizer stations are set up around the park, social distancing is required, and players are housed safely.
”We’ve created bleachers just outside the dugout,” he said. “The bleachers is now the dugout area for the kids.”
The league also has a plan in place in case anyone contracts the virus. The player or coach will have to contact the league immediately, and the local department of health will be notified.
”Then, certainly figure out what exposure that child or that adult may have had with anyone else in the park,” Gadansky said.
Gadansky added that there hasn’t been a positive case in the St. Matthews baseball league, but if anyone tests positive, the league will decide whether to shut down partially or fully to protect everyone.
Gadansky also said Beshear and his son were not at the St. Matthews Baseball Field on Sunday when the governor left abruptly.
