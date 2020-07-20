$100,000 grants going to historic Indiana sites

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars will go to twelve historic properties across the state of Indiana.
The Historic Renovation Grant Program is designed to help rehab and preserve historic properties in order to further downtown economic developments.
The Shipman-McCord House located in downtown New Albany and the Masonic Temple for the Clark Lodge #40 Freemasons in Jeffersonville will both receive $100,000.
Eligible properties for this grant program had to be at least fifty years old and either listed on the register of Indiana historic sites/structures, be listed or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places or be listed as a contributing resource in a National Register District.
The grant funding will be used to renovate exterior features as needed.
Applicants with an eligible historic commercial structure can apply by clicking here.
