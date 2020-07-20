JCPS employee under investigation, accused of racist comment on social media

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is currently investigating an employee following an alleged post on social media condoning violence against Black protesters.
Amy Roth, a special education teacher at Conway Middle School, allegedly made the comment on a photo of Black protesters outside of an RV in a parking lot.
Pictures shared with WAVE 3 News showed the comment allegedly posted by Roth: “Full speed ahead. Don’t worry they’ll blend in with the pavement.”
The photo was posted on May 31, but it is unclear when Roth supposedly commented on the post.
Another photo shared with WAVE 3 News shows an apology by Roth.
“Looked (sic) I messed up,” the comment reads. “I said this out of anger. I am very sorry to everyone who saw this.”
JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy confirmed with WAVE 3 News that Roth is an employee with WAVE 3 News and that an investigation is underway.
“We are following policies and procedures in dealing with this personnel matter,” Murphy said.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.