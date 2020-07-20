Know your options if you have to work and homeschool

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This global pandemic has thrown life out of routine. Parents are juggling more now with work and children. No one wants to lose their job because they are having to take on more. There is an option for some who need a little time to help balance it all out. People just have to find out if they are eligible.
"We know because of the pandemic, from spring to now, a lot of changes are happening at all levels of government," Iris Wilbur Glick Vice President, Government Affairs & Public Policy at Greater Louisville Inc. said.
In mid-March, congress passed a paid leave program called the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. It's kind of like protection that you get with FMLA, the Family and Medical Leave Act.
With the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, according to the Department of Labor, a business with 500 employees or less has to provide two weeks of sick leave at two-thirds pay if an employee has to tend to a child whose care is unavailable because of COVID-19 and up to an additional 10 weeks of paid expanded family and medical leave again at two-thirds if you have worked there for 30 days.
This can be especially helpful if a parent or guardian doesn't have a job where they can work remotely and they need to be home with their children.
"If families are having difficulty choosing between their job, paycheck, taking care of their children, it's really really important that they consult between their employer and Human Resources professional to understand what the options are," Glick said.
According to the National Partnership for Women and Families more than half of Americans either aren’t aware of or do not believe that they qualify for this kind of time off from work. The provisions in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act run through December 31 of this year.
Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees may qualify for exemption from the requirement to provide leave to employees due to school closings or child care unavailability if the leave requirements would jeopardize the viability of the business as a going concern.
Employers need to educate themselves on what their obligations are under this pandemic and employees should also explore using accumulated personal or vacation time to cover this gap to care for their children. Greater Louisville Inc. says they have strongly advocated businesses to allow for remote working when possible to help families during this time.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.