Lightning strike starts fire at Columbus apartment

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) – A fire that displaced several residents was started by a lightning strike, according to Columbus Fire Department investigators.
The fire was reported at Stonegate Apartments, located at 380 Wint Lane, at 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
When firefighters arrived, there were flames coming from the roof and residents were evacuating.
Fire officials said low visibility and heat inside the apartment building forced firefighters to fight the flames from outside. It took firefighters approximately two hours to gain control of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
All 12 units were damaged and 18 people were displaced, according to fire officials. The Salvation Army and American Red Cross are assisting those residents.
