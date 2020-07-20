Louisville restaurants providing warm meals for homeless population

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several Louisville restaurants have joined an organization aimed at providing warm meals for the less fortunate
Feed Louisville consists of a dozen restaurants that use their kitchens to provide for the less fortunate.
During the global health crisis caused by COVID-19, Feed Louisville's co-founder says there's a larger need for something like this, so in March they got the organization off the ground.
“I think, with the pandemic, all of us have realized that life is very unpredictable,” said Rhona Kamar, Feed Louisville Co-Founder. “Life can change any minute and any of us can be in this position. We do this in solidarity with our neighbors.”Rhona Kamar founded Feed Louisville with outreach worker Donny Greene, who makes sure the food gets to where it needs to go, delivering the meals straight to the people in need.
One of the restaurants working with Feed Louisville is Zeggz, where employees are eager to help. ”I have employees that will come in early, or stay late, because they know that we’re donating food,” said Zeggz General Manger Yvette Alcazar, “and they know that it’s going to a good cause, so they’ll even put in their own time.”
This organization runs completely off donations.
On top of the help from local restaurants, Feed Louisville also uses their own kitchen to cook upwards of a hundred meals a day.
Restaurants involved in Feed Louisville include Ramsi’s Café, ROC, Noche, Uptown Café, V-grits, Zaxby’s, Zeggz, Burger Boy, Ziba’s Bistro, Blaze Pizza, Bandido Taqueria and Pizza Hut.
Claudia DeLatorre of Cake Flour Bakery also helps cook in the commercial kitchen at Douglass Blvd Christian Church, where Feed Louisville operates.
