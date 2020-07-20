Mayor, several city agencies met about PBI Squad 2 weeks before Breonna Taylor shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two weeks before the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor, several city organizations were meeting about the development of Elliott Avenue, where Taylor’s ex-boyfriend lived, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
The meeting was on Feb. 28, and sources who were there said the discussion centered around two locations -- Elliott Avenue and Dino’s at 26th and Broadway.
Jean Porter, a spokeswoman for Mayor Greg Fischer, said the meeting included members of LMPD, the Placed Based Investigations Squad, Develop Louisville and the Equity Office and Codes and Regulations, among others. Another such meeting included members of LG&E and MSD.
The news about the meetings came after Taylor’s attorneys recently amended their lawsuit to claim it was a development plan that was behind the investigation into Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover. That investigation led officers to serve the warrant at Taylor’s home the night of the shooting. The attorneys claimed Glover was heavily targeted in order to evict him from the home so the city could purchase it.
At first, Fischer’s office denied the city had any involvement with police actions on Elliott Avenue. Fischer said no one with his administration had any talks with PBI or LMPD about the project.
It was later learned, through exclusive documents obtained by WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters, that members of Community Development had been in talks with LMPD and PBI about Elliott Avenue since December. The Feb. 28 meetings further confirm the city’s collaboration with LMPD and PBI.
In an email, Porter said there were three meetings on the 28th conducted by the Office for Performance Improvement to give a general overview and explanation of the Place Based Investigation model that LMPD was launching.
Metro Council President David James was shocked that Metro Council members were not invited to the meetings, or told about the creation of PBI.
“I am still trying to figure out why they focused on Elliott Avenue,” James said, adding that Fischer never partnered with council members about the Elliott Avenue Project. “I am shocked and saddened that he has done something like this, especially in my district, and I have to find out in a lawsuit that he created a special unit and that their activity led to the tragic death of Breonna Taylor?”
The city has said the Elliott Avenue Project was part of the Vision Russell Revitalization Plan. However, that plan, which includes 144 pages of sketches and descriptions, does not mention a specific project on Elliott Avenue.
The city has purchased several homes on the block, including the properties surrounding Glover's home. The owner of that property donated it to the city after he said he was being harassed by Codes and Regulations.
Porter said PBI is based on the belief that crime reduction is "most effective if it included leveraging all city resources to build an all-city response to areas we know are plagued by crime."
She said Louisville’s model is based on Cincinnati’s PIVOT model, which started in 2015. She said LMPD adopted the model and created a pilot which was launched in the spring.
