New Shively fire chief to be sworn in

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) – A new fire chief will be appointed in Shively on Monday.
Charles Mucker Sr. will be sworn in at Shively City Hall at 6:30 p.m.
“We are honored and proud to have Charles Mucker Sr., join the Shively Fire Department team,” Shively mayor Beverly Chester-Burton said. “Charles Mucker’s extensive years of experience and expertise with the Louisville Fire Department will be a great compliment to our outstanding Fire Department. I’m confident that his team-building, community outreach and training skills will help Shively Fire Department maintain and develop its great reputation and service to the citizens of Shively.”
Mucker will officially be the fire chief on Aug. 1.
