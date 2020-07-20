New Shively fire chief to be sworn in

“We are honored and proud to have Charles Mucker Sr., join the Shively Fire Department team,” Shively mayor Beverly Chester-Burton said. “Charles Mucker’s extensive years of experience and expertise with the Louisville Fire Department will be a great compliment to our outstanding Fire Department. I’m confident that his team-building, community outreach and training skills will help Shively Fire Department maintain and develop its great reputation and service to the citizens of Shively.”