Operation Return Home alert issued for woman with medical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman in need of medical treatment is the subject of an endangered missing person alert.
Barbara Bailiff, 55, has been missing since July 9. She was last seen in the 1800 block of W. Jefferson.
Bailiff is 5'5" tall and weighs 120 pounds. She had brown hair adn blue eyes. No description of the clothing she was wearing when last seen was provided.
Anyone with information of Bailiff’s whereabouts is asked to call the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.